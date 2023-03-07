Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Buy Now

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Kenneth Moody, 1200 W. Erwin St. Suite A, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000

Kelly Bilt Construction LLC., 1596 Maple Circle, new residential, $600,000

KK Construction, 1898 W. Cumberland Road, commercial new, $800,000

Raquelle Kemnitz/Apex Design Build, 1310 W. Cumberland Road, commercial new, $1,423,000

T.A. Fairhurst Design+Build, 4005 Brookside Drive, commercial demolition, $50,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 5779 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition/interior only, $200,000

JB’s Fabrication LLC., 17829 Slack Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $300,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3700 McDonald Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,250

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $150,000

Fritcher Construction Services, 4642 FM 2813, commercial grading, $202,000

A&M Refrigeration, 423 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,198

Blazer Mechanical Services, 2134 Anthony Drive C, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,664

The Scates Group, 6874 Lazy Vale Court 100, temporary pole, $500,000

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed