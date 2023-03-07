Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Kenneth Moody, 1200 W. Erwin St. Suite A, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000
Kelly Bilt Construction LLC., 1596 Maple Circle, new residential, $600,000
KK Construction, 1898 W. Cumberland Road, commercial new, $800,000
Raquelle Kemnitz/Apex Design Build, 1310 W. Cumberland Road, commercial new, $1,423,000
T.A. Fairhurst Design+Build, 4005 Brookside Drive, commercial demolition, $50,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 5779 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition/interior only, $200,000
JB’s Fabrication LLC., 17829 Slack Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $300,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3700 McDonald Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,250
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $150,000
Fritcher Construction Services, 4642 FM 2813, commercial grading, $202,000
A&M Refrigeration, 423 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,198
Blazer Mechanical Services, 2134 Anthony Drive C, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,664
The Scates Group, 6874 Lazy Vale Court 100, temporary pole, $500,000