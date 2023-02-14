Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Maddox Homes Inc., 311 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial finish out, $800,000
Hernandez Roofing, 130 N. Glenwood Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $12,000
Centex Construction, 200 Muller Garden Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $200,000
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 2134 Anthony Dr. C, commercial remodel/renovation, $68,000
Bluestone Partners LLC., 807 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $490,000
Bluestone Partners LLC., 4710 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $600,000
Yolo Properties, 5201 S. Broadway Avenue 134, commercial remodel/renovation, $40,000
Jay Blalock, 1801 Shiloh Road, commercial addition, $48,000
4 Moore Construction Solutions LLC., 600 Valentine St., commercial addition, $50,000
ATDL Real Estate QOZB1 LLC., 700 W. Erwin St, commercial grading, $90,000
Troy Rapp, 1401 W. Erwin St., commercial driveway, $2,500
AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., 3826 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $43,200
Guy Homes LLC., 7442 Waterview Square, temporary plumbing/gas, $650,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 311 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $135,000
Adams Air Conditioning, 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 164, commercial new mechanical, $80,000
Lone Star Ventilation, 7205 S. Broadway Avenue 100, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000