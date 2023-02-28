Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
McKinney Homes LLC., 467 and 476 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000 each
Trusted S R Construction, 2021 E. Gentry Parkway, commercial roof replacement, $4,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 3055 E. 5th St., commercial new, $48,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 2500 E. 5th St., commercial remodel/renovation, $43,000
Choice Management Services, 815 W. 26th St., residential new duplex, $265,000
Choice Management Services, 2508 N. Palace Avenue, residential new duplex, $265,000
DL Rogers Corp., 5611 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition, $5,000
Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7211 Rolling Acres Place, residential new, $375,000
Tyler Weathermakers, 318 W. Dobbs St., commercial mechanical alterations, $2,100
Goodson Mechanical, 9228 and 9232 Villas Court, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500 each
Mezayek, 115 W. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $23,000
Humphrey & Associates, 1814 Roseland Boulevard 220, electrical alterations, $682,132.38
Napps HVAC and Plumbing, 3701 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $38,350
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 1515 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $39,641
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $100,000
Smart Choice A/C Heat & Refrigeration LLC., 3502 S. Broadway Avenue 403, commercial mechanical alterations, $21,715
MRB Contractors, 344 S. Glenwood Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $125,410.87
Doran Mechanical, 3212 Chandler Highway, commercial mechanical new, $3,800
Kelly A/C & Heating Inc., 2010 Sybil Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 3700 McDonald Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,250