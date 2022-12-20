Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Lay Construction LLC., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $3,000,000
S&B, 1775 Duncan St., commercial new, $92,000
L&L Cafe LLC., 6621 S. Broadway Avenue 100, commercial remodel/renovation, $39,100
Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way C., commercial finish out, $40,000
TCMC Inc., 5380 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $45,000
FAZ Roofing Inc., 510 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial roof replacement, $210,000
4K & Zavala Solar LLC., 1706 N. Gaston Avenue, commercial solar panels, $62,519.39
Tyler Roofing Co., 3027 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial roof replacement, $148,227
Mosby Mechanical Co., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $15,200
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 4031 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $63,000
Maddox Services, 2709 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $8,649
Dipson Air Inc., 1021 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000
City of Tyler, 423 W. Ferguson St., commercial new
Aircons Heat & Air Inc., 5520 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical new, $11,885.85
Airlink Heat and AC, 13776 Hwy. 69, commercial mechanical new, $30,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical new, $250,000
Storer Equipment Company, 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations