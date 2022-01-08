Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:
Thompson, Vic Homes Inc., 1021 Wilder Pl., residential new, $650,000
Garrett and Associates Gen Con., 4726 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $964,000
TWM Builders, 6721 S. Broadway Avenue 200, commercial finish out, $29,750
TWM Builders, 6721 S. Broadway Avenue 300, commercial finish out, $22,650
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3939 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000
Shawn Wilson, 16357 S. Lakeview Drive, residential Lake Tyler home, $400,000
Axion Sales Force, 6101 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $251,681.33
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 3310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition, $60,000