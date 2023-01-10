Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Maria Ismanto, 137 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $35,000
Benchmark Design Group LLC., 6200 Troup Highway, commercial new, $375,000
Baja Consulting LLC., 2376 Dueling Oaks 200, commercial finish out, $200,000
MHS Planning and Design, 2256 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial grading
Paragon Construction & Associates, 1001 S. Vine Avenue, commercial new, $350,000
Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition
A/C Works, 407 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical new, $6,800
Velocity Mechanical, 3245 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $217,450
Doran Mechanical, 2467 Mosaic Way, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,800
Coy Dodd Air Conditioning Inc., 822 W. Front St., commercial mechanical new, $4,500
Good Seed Consulting Group Inc., 4511 Briarwood Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $300,000
Renewable Diesel Micro Refinery LLC., 1775 Duncan St., commercial new, $132,000
Rose City Air, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard 300, commercial mechanical new, $38,000
RLM General Contractors, 107 Market Square Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $200,000
RLM General Contractors, 2217 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $200,000
Soho Construction, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard 300, commercial finish out, $175,000
Maddox Services, 500 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $22,000
Goodson Mechanical, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 400, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500