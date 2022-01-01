Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Dec. 16 to Dec 30:
KBD Group, 6200 Troup Highway, commercial new industrial, $26,288,389
Tyler Building Systems, 3909 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition, $600,000
Joseph Branch, 7918 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial grading, $8,000
Nexxus Electrical Contractors LLC., commercial solar panel, $43,875
Thompson, Vic Homes Inc., 1021 Wilder PL., residential new, $650,000
Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 1510 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $750,000
Chandler Homes, 2597 Oak Creek Boulevard, residential new, $385,000
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 5028 Old Bullard Road, commercial demolition, $5,000
Ivey Mechanical, 6200 Troup Highway, commercial new mechanical, $538,898
TDI Air Conditioning, 1925 Brandon Drive, commercial new mechanical alterations, $6,000
Aire Service of Smith Co., 1101 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $18,747.84
Parrish Plumbing LLC., 2722 W. Northwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations
Garland's Indoor Comfort, 5234 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical, $13,500