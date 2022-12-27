Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Reid Construction, 1801 Shiloh Road, commercial new, $30,000
Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 6200 Troup Highway, commercial new, $391,600
Meyer Homes and Construction LLC., 1257 Buffalo Trail, residential new, $550,000
MHS Planning and Design, 2256 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial grading
Clark, Eddie Contractors LLC., 1919 Sentinel Court, residential new, $1,600,000
Wan Li Chang Hong doing business as Noodles & Dumplings, 3300 Troup Highway, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $7,900
Storer Equipment Company LTD., 201 S. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,047
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 1820 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $500,000
Camco Heating & A/C, 1700 E. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $7,000