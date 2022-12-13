Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Trademark Construction, 13550 Hwy. 69, commercial new, $5,680,000
WRL General Contractors LTD., 2000 W. Front St., pool/spa/jacuzzi/fountain, $1,200,000
Reid Construction, 2019 Old Troup Highway, commercial driveway
CK Jones Developers, 1843 Sentinel Way, residential new, $1,000,000
Guy Homes LLC., 3212 Ravine Court, residential new, $990,000
Dewayne Manning Architect, 100 E. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $387,923
Solitaire Concrete Construction, 2615 University Boulevard, commercial driveway, $10,000
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 500 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
Double K Concrete Construction, 1326 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial driveway, $6,000,000
Complex Heating & A/C, 3213 Seaton St., commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
Vences Contracting Group LLC., 8942 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000
A/C Works, 909 E. Southeast Loop 323 Suite 500, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,800
That AC Guy, 1910 Roseland Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $26,000
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $15,200