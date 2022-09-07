Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Maddox Homes Inc., 311 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial demolition, $45,000
CBG Root Construction LLC., 3212 Chandler Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $470,833.26
Bear Design, 6611 S. Broadway Ave. 100, commercial remodel/renovation, $150,000
Advanced Building Specialties, 3871 Highway 64, commercial finish out, $140,000
Fun Noodle Bar, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323 D, commercial finish out, $210,000
Morrison Construction Co., 2705 E. 5th St., commercial remodel/renovation, $305,000
Rogue Architects, 8916 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $571,741
Dewayne Manning Architect, 1700 E. Front St., commercial new, $68,938
Moore Construction, 3035, 3039 and 3043 Guinn Farms Road, residential new, $280,000 each
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4181 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $453,328
TSI Group LLC., 1417 W. Elm St., commercial addition, $50,000
Sherrill Construction Co., 2025 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,500,000
Chris Forstik, 9265 Caddo Ridge Court, residential new, $500,000
HGR General Contractors, 1914 Devine St., commercial new, $325,000
Jayson Chandler Homes Inc., 2962 Northlake Circle, residential new, $1,265,552
Quick Roofing LLC., 2120 Old Omen Road, commercial roof replacement, $924,845
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 2307 Dueling Oaks 102 and 103, commercial new mechanical, $40,000 each
Mosby Mechanical Co., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $52,000
Cool Tech Mechanical, 2601 N. Broadway Ave. Buildings 1-8, commercial mechanical alterations, $43,544 each
Cool Tech Mechanical, 2601 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $43,544
Wood Air Conditioning LLC., 6801 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $519,700
Heriberto Bustos, 4031 Rock Creek Court, commercial driveway