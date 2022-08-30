Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Southern Home Builders Inc., 2804 Garden Valley Road, commercial new, $45,000
Fitzgerald Construction LLC., 8101 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $876,923.88
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9223 and 9227 Villas Court, residential new, $360,000 each
BBPG LLC., 1919 W. Gentry Parkway 200, commercial finish out, $45,000
Ramey Construction LLC., 8938 S. Broadway Avenue 304, commercial finish out, $200,000
Clader Homes LLC., 17246 Eastside Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $400,000
Pyramid Homes, 7904 Crooked Trail, residential new, $597,500
Brattlof Boathouses, 17657 Slack Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $150,000
Boone & Boone Construction, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial finish out, $225,000
Moore Construction LLC., 3025 Forest Trail, residential new, $575,000
Finch Construction Co., 4419 D C Drive, commercial demolition, $7,500
Doran Mechanical, 1020 Asher Way 100-400, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,800 each
Refrigeration Equipment and Service, 107 Market Square Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,990
Fritcher Construction Services, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial driveway, $25,000
Alfredo Parra, 2467 Crow Road 200, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 4760 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
Doran Mechanical, 1350 Richards St., commercial mechanical alterations, $3,800
Harris, Riley Construction, 3924 Troup Highway, conditional permanent electric, $500,000
Maddox Services, 5911 Plantation Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,996
Maddox Services, 5606 Willingham Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,205