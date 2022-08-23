Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
McKinney Homes LLC., 455 and 464 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000 each
Dynasty Custom Pools, 2929 Calloway Road, commercial pool, $100,000
Orion Pipeline, 2010 Sybil Lane, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
Pyramid Homes, 8020 Crooked Trail, residential new, $270,000
Watson Commercial Construction, 2625 E. Erwin St., commercial shell, $1,953,762.67
Watson Commercial Construction, 135 E. Southeast Loop 323, $2,356,286.94
Choice Builder, 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial new, $700,000
Reid Construction, 2140 Anthony Drive, commercial addition, $150,000
3E Residential Construction, 6970 Arbor Ridge Drive, commercial finish out, $150,000
Tyler Junior College, 1914 Devine St., commercial finish out, $26,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $35,000
Choice Builder, 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial driveway
Marshal Renee Construction, 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, retaining wall, $306,578
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 218 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,824
Trademark Construction, 3809 Highway 64, commercial grading, $65,000
Sonnyreena Mechanical, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 300, 400 and 500, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,000 each
Maddox Services, 406 W. 7th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $9,136
Maddox Services, 3615 Wynnwood Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,617
Aire Service of Smith Co., 511 W. Locust St., commercial mechanical alterations, $14,307.25
Aire Service of Smith Co., 1034 Wilder Woods, commercial mechanical alterations, $44,350
Climate Pros, 5050 Troup Highway, mechanical refrigeration, $250,000
East Texas Services, 304 Rusk St., commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000
Maddox Services, 210 Glenhaven Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,475
Bloch Plumbing LLC., 3014 Moorehead St., plumbing new, $250,000
C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 2307 Dueling Oaks, new commercial mechanical, $40,000
Francis Concrete, 6011 Hamilton Meadows Way, commercial driveway
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 4334 D C Drive, commercial mechanical alterations
Rose City Air, 3706 Frankston Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,500