Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

McKinney Homes LLC., 455 and 464 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000 each

Dynasty Custom Pools, 2929 Calloway Road, commercial pool, $100,000

Orion Pipeline, 2010 Sybil Lane, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000

Pyramid Homes, 8020 Crooked Trail, residential new, $270,000

Watson Commercial Construction, 2625 E. Erwin St., commercial shell, $1,953,762.67

Watson Commercial Construction, 135 E. Southeast Loop 323, $2,356,286.94

Choice Builder, 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial new, $700,000

Reid Construction, 2140 Anthony Drive, commercial addition, $150,000

3E Residential Construction, 6970 Arbor Ridge Drive, commercial finish out, $150,000

Tyler Junior College, 1914 Devine St., commercial finish out, $26,000

Ogle Construction LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $35,000

Choice Builder, 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial driveway

Marshal Renee Construction, 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, retaining wall, $306,578

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 218 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,824

Trademark Construction, 3809 Highway 64, commercial grading, $65,000

Sonnyreena Mechanical, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 300, 400 and 500, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,000 each

Maddox Services, 406 W. 7th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $9,136

Maddox Services, 3615 Wynnwood Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,617

Aire Service of Smith Co., 511 W. Locust St., commercial mechanical alterations, $14,307.25

Aire Service of Smith Co., 1034 Wilder Woods, commercial mechanical alterations, $44,350

Climate Pros, 5050 Troup Highway, mechanical refrigeration, $250,000

East Texas Services, 304 Rusk St., commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000

Maddox Services, 210 Glenhaven Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,475

Bloch Plumbing LLC., 3014 Moorehead St., plumbing new, $250,000

C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 2307 Dueling Oaks, new commercial mechanical, $40,000

Francis Concrete, 6011 Hamilton Meadows Way, commercial driveway

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 4334 D C Drive, commercial mechanical alterations

Rose City Air, 3706 Frankston Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,500

 
 

