Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Advanced Building Specialties, 3905 University Boulevard 300, commercial remodel/renovation, $397,000
Buffalo Construction Inc., 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, new commercial restaurant, $850,000
Washmon Building Company, 2833 Robertson Avenue, new residential, $270,000
The Scates Group, 1020 Asher Way Suite 400, commercial finish out, $100,000
The Scates Group, 1020 Asher Way Suite 300, commercial finish out, $128,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9284 Caddo Ridge CV., new residential, $580,232
Parkway C&A LP., 2157 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial new restaurant, $500,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 7319 Crosswater CV., new residential, $400,000
Laughlin Properties Inc., 7563 Northlake Drive, new residential, $500,000
Cotton Custom Homes LLC., 17451 Slack Road, residential at Lake Tyler, $850,000
Autozone, 2756 E. 5th St., commercial remodel/renovation, $319,543
Tyler Building Systems, 3413 Golden Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $300,000
Guy Homes LLC., 4208 Indian Creek Court, conditional permanent electric, $560,000
Kelley Developments LLC., 7111 Shaddock Ridge, temporary plumbing/gas, $735,000
Bloch Plumbing LLC., 2829, 2831, 2833, 2835 Robertson Avenue, new plumbing, $270,000 each
Dorsey Construction Inc., 1302 Roseland Boulevard, remodel/renovation, $300,000
Maddox Services, 500 N. Bois D. Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $14,780
FM Mechanical LLC., 7003 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $70,000
Wheeler Mechanical, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323 A, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,300
Angelo Construction Inc., 13835 Peninsula Road, conditional permanent electric, $600,000
Maddox Services, 3222 Omega Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,937