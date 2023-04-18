Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial addition, $2,000,000
LM Quality Builders, 4601 S. Broadway Avenue LL02, commercial remodel/renovation, $275,000
Squiers Development & Construction, 201 Winchester Drive, commercial finish out, $140,000
SD Excaliber LLC., 5111 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $20,000
Ericsson Inc., 4111 FM 14, commercial addition, $30,000
Sherrill Construction Co. LLC., 5555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $700,000
Advantage Roofing Company, 4293 Kinsey Drive, commercial roof replacement, $19,070
TDR contractors, 2000 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $24,550.40
Sunlit Architecture LLC., 323 S. Fannin Avenue 102, commercial remodel/renovation
Axion Sales Force, 4201 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $156,960.94
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 5555 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical, $72,500
A&M Refrigeration, 214 W. Houston St., commercial mechanical alterations, $64,000