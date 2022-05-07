Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

JAG Building Group Inc., 2467 Crow Road 200/300, commercial finish out, $309,000

Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 3979 University Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $150,000

Jeff Littrell, 1530 John Carney Drive, commercial addition, $2,000,000

Chen Financial Consulting LLC., 2001 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $15,000

Ogle Construction LLC., 2706 Woodlake Drive, new residential, $350,000

Elite Energy, 1700 Charlotte Drive, commercial solar panels, $1,500

Ogle Construction LLC., 675 Rice Road, commercial grading, $10,000

Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,836.02

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 3015 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $95,000

Aire Serv. of Smith Co., 7552 Princedale, commercial mechanical new, $10,900

Total Comfort Mechanical LLC., 5604 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000

 
 

