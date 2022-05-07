Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
JAG Building Group Inc., 2467 Crow Road 200/300, commercial finish out, $309,000
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 3979 University Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $150,000
Jeff Littrell, 1530 John Carney Drive, commercial addition, $2,000,000
Chen Financial Consulting LLC., 2001 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $15,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 2706 Woodlake Drive, new residential, $350,000
Elite Energy, 1700 Charlotte Drive, commercial solar panels, $1,500
Ogle Construction LLC., 675 Rice Road, commercial grading, $10,000
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,836.02
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 3015 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $95,000
Aire Serv. of Smith Co., 7552 Princedale, commercial mechanical new, $10,900
Total Comfort Mechanical LLC., 5604 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000