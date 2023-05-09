Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

KK Construction, 5315 Troup Highway, commercial new, $1,400,000

Lay Construction LLC., 3468 Pointe North Drive, commercial new, $2,000,000

Augusta Contracting LLC., 4801 Troup Highway 800, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,350,000

Mycon General Contractors, 1900 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $990,000

Reid Construction, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial driveway

Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 4925 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000

John Spradlin, 1700 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000

Murphy Craig Investments LLC., 3305 Robertson Road, commercial driveway, $2,000

Heriberto Bustos, 718 S. Englewood Avenue, commercial driveway

