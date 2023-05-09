Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
KK Construction, 5315 Troup Highway, commercial new, $1,400,000
Lay Construction LLC., 3468 Pointe North Drive, commercial new, $2,000,000
Augusta Contracting LLC., 4801 Troup Highway 800, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,350,000
Mycon General Contractors, 1900 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $990,000
Reid Construction, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial driveway
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 4925 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000
John Spradlin, 1700 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
Murphy Craig Investments LLC., 3305 Robertson Road, commercial driveway, $2,000
Heriberto Bustos, 718 S. Englewood Avenue, commercial driveway