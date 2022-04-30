Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Terry May, 12783 S. Hillcreek Road, Lake Tyler residential, $677,736
Innovational Concepts, 2301 S. Broadway Avenue 88, commercial tenant finish out, $22,000
SHS Construction LLC., 5705 Fern Cove, new residential single family, $325,000
Bratlof, Mike Homes Inc., 17888 Craft PT., Lake Tyler residential, $891,202.32
B5 Holdings LLC., 2307 Dueling Oaks, commercial shell, $650,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9257 and 9261 Caddo Ridge, new residentials, $944,640 each
IC410 Cascades LLC., 4579 Cascades Boulevard, new residential, $550,334
Grande 2151 LLC., 9211 and 9215 Villas Court, new residentials, $280,000 each
TCMC Inc., 4760 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $1,200,000
Central Builders Inc., 8950 S. Broadway Avenue 148, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,500,000
B5 Holdings LLC., 2307 Dueling Oaks 101, 102 and 103, commercial finish outs, $650,000 each
D.E.A.A. Corporation, 4504 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial demolition, $46,350.27
Yates Development, 7428 and 7434 Waterview Square, new residentials, $400,000 each
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2617 N. Northeast Loop 323, commercial roof replacement, $259,581
TDR Contractors Inc., 5976 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $38,000
Air Cybernetics Inc., 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $500,000
Waggoner A/C & Refrigeration, 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 180, commercial mechanical alterations, $30,000
Maddox Services, 1395 CR 333, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,573