Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.