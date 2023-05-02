Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

KK Construction, 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition, $20,000

Kirby Custom Homes, 2605 Oak Alley, new residential, $1,500,000

SCI Construction LTD., 2801 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $780,000

New Copeland Investments LLC., 1340 Fairfield Lane, new residential, $350,000

Ogle Construction LLC., 400 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $170,000

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7203 Rolling Acres Place, new residential, $300,000

JM American Canopies, 4725 Troup Highway, new commercial, $41,000

Monitor Canopies Inc., 2426 W. Gentry Parkway, new commercial, $41,821

Mark White, 6760 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $165,000

Soliz Concrete and Pumping, 2888, 2906 and  2942 Tenneha Avenue, commercial driveways

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 321 E. Erwin St., commercial remodel/renovation, $53,000

Gold Mine Construction LLC., 7013 Hillside Avenue, new residential, $300,000

Sidar Builders LLC., 3049 Royal Garden Road, new residential, $329,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3057 Royal Garden Road, new residential, $299,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3067 Royal Garden Road, new residential, $309,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3075 Royal Garden Road, new residential, $299,900

Crisp Air, 1617 Shiloh Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,368

Captain Air Heating & Cooling, 2920 Chandler Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,000

C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 323 S. Fannin Avenue 101, commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000

C Davis Heating and Air Conditioning, 323 S. Fannin Avenue 102, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000

Apache Heat and Air, 1210 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000

Reid Construction, 3201 Robertson Road, commercial driveway

Finch Construction, 7205 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $1,200

