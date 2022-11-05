Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community.
While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
“Throughout our training process we have fed both the local firefighters and police officers of Tyler. They were the first people to enjoy the delicious food from Bubba’s 33,” said Pennington. “And, throughout our soft opening servers we will be accepting donations on behalf of For the Silent.
The 7,500 square-foot restaurant employs a staff of 200 and is known for its love of sports and scratch-made food.
Pennington said she couldn’t wait to open the doors.
“I am beyond excited to bring Bubba’s 33 to the community of Tyler,” she said. “We will be opening at 11 a.m. Professional Bass fisherman Mike Delvisco will be here on site at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet with guests.”
Bubba’s 33 was created by Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse restaurants. Taylor’s vision was to create a restaurant where families, friends, and sports teams could gather to enjoy a lively atmosphere without sacrificing quality food.
Bubba’s 33 is located at 4504 South Broadway Ave.