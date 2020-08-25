A steady stream of people came out on Monday to grab a fresh slice of cheesecake or a spot of lunch as Bryan's Cheesecakes celebrated the grand opening of its new Tyler location.
The Tyler shop, located next to Southside Bank, opened about four days before the official grand opening celebration, said owner Bryan Mendez. So far, he couldn't be happier with the response.
"A lot of (customers) come in and sit down to eat, and some take things back to the office," he said.
Bryan's Cheesecakes began in Canton at First Mondays about four years ago. Mendez then opened a commercial kitchen in Mineola that later expanded to offer dine-in services as well. The shop in Mineola then moved next door to the historic Select Theater.
At the Tyler location, The Dinner Table is providing pre-made sandwiches, wraps, fruits and salads. A coffee vendor, Esprezio Inc., will serve as a mobile espresso bar at the shop, Mendez said.
The shop also offers keto diet options for their cheesecakes, he said.
Jonathan Mireles, manager of the Tyler location, said he's glad to have a branch of the cheesecake shop in Tyler.
"It's awesome being in Tyler. I've lived in Tyler my whole life," Mireles said. "I love being in Tyler because it's my hometown. I'm glad we can provide the best cheesecake in Tyler. They don't have to go to Dallas for cheesecakes."
Mireles said he's been a part of Bryan's Cheesecakes since the company began roughly four years ago in Canton.
Payton Roberts, of Tyler, visited the newest spot Monday to try out Bryan's Cheesecakes for the first time.
"I've never been here before, but I've seen my friends post about it on Facebook," Roberts said.
Bryan’s Cheesecakes, at 1197 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shop will be closed on Sunday.