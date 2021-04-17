Brookshire Grocery Co. and Kellogg Company are working together to donate over 150,000 meals to area food banks within the Feeding America network.
BGC and Kellogg will donate one meal for every participating item bought from April 14 to 27 at Brookshire's food stores.
“We are so grateful to have this partnership with Kellogg Company to help make a difference and support hunger relief in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19. We know people are in need and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve.”
This donation is part of Kellogg’s Better Days purpose platform, which has a commitment to "creating better days for three billion people by the end of 2030."
“Kellogg has long been committed to addressing the critical issue of hunger – but we also recognize that this is not something any organization can do alone,” said Stephanie Slingerland, senior director for philanthropy and social impact at the Kellogg Company. “We’re honored to team up with our partners at Brookshire Grocery to help ensure more families are fed and fulfilled.”