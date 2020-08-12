Brookshire Grocery Co. donated $175,000 to 28 local nonprofits Wednesday using the money raised from the seventh annual Fresh 15 race in March.
The following Fresh 15 charity partners received funding: Breckenridge Village of Tyler, FitSteps Cancer for Life, East Texas Food Bank, Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department, American Cancer Society, Texas CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, Champions for Children, Christian Women’s Job Corps, East Texas Human Needs Network, Bethesda Health Clinic, Gold Network of East Texas, Grace Manor, Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery, Literacy Council of Tyler, Next Step Community Solutions, People Attempting to Help (PATH), The Salvation Army, SPCA of East Texas, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, Tyler Lions Youth Sports, Texas College Scholarship Fund, The Arc of Smith County, The Fostering Collective, The Hospice of East Texas, The Mentoring Alliance and Treatment and Learning Center.
Since 2014, the Fresh 15 race has raised more than $915,000 revenue to help local nonprofits.
“The Fresh 15 is all about bringing people together for an iconic race experience that showcases and strengthens the Tyler community,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “We are very thankful for the support of our FRESH 15 runners to make this donation possible and help provide strength, stability and safety for local families. Our mission is to help support our communities by donating 100% of the runner revenue raised with our world-class racing events. During this difficult time, local and national non-profit organizations are seeing an increased demand for resources. We are honored to be able to support their community relief efforts.”
The next FRESH 15 race is scheduled for March 6, 2021. Registration information can be found at bgcracing.com.