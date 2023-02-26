It’s coming up tulips at Plantation Pine Tree Farm in Tyler.

The farm operates on a seasonal schedule with tulip picking in the spring, pumpkins and fall flowers in the autumn and Christmas trees available during the holidays.

Saturday marked the farm’s soft opening for the spring, according to Heather Reed, who owns the farm with her husband, Burren.

“This weekend is the first opening of our tulip fields for 2023,” she said. “It’s a soft opening for what’s already blooming with full hours after next weekend. We have you pick tulips (and have) a play area and picnic tables.”

The couple took over the farm from Heather’s parents seven years ago; this is the third year it has offered tulip picking.

Christy Fowler said she has been to the farm several times with her husband, Michael.

“We live in Tyler and have been out to the tree farm for Christmas pictures several times in the past,” she said. “We love going there because it's out in the open where the kids can be wild and let loose. They have a great playground, and the owners are very family oriented.

“We found out they had tulips for picking this weekend and were really excited,” Christy Fowler added. “It feels like it's been a long winter, so we were glad to get out and bring on spring.”

Reed said the beautiful colors of the tulips bring joy to the farm.

“The color that tulips bring to the farm and the joy they bring in sharing with others is something we look forward to,” she said. “We love seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones as well.”

Reed said she enjoys connecting with families in East Texas through the farm and offering them a place to slow down.

“We love to offer a family-centered atmosphere where you can slow down and enjoy God’s creation,” she said.

Plantation Pine Tree Farm is at 10098 CR 429 and can be reached at (903) 253-3143.

For information, visit the Plantation Pine Tree Farm Facebook page.