A Tyler business has announced its closure via a Facebook post on Thursday. Breakers seafood will be permanently closing its doors at the end of August.
“It is with sad hearts and frowning faces that Breakers must make the decision to close the doors. We have appreciated being able to serve the Tyler community for over 14 years. We will remain open through the end of the month and hope to see the friends and family that have made Breakers what is until then,” the Facebook post read.
According to its website, Breakers Seafood is locally owned and operated with a goal to bring a piece of California to Texas — the tastes, the decor, and that groovy California vibe.
“For those of you who can't make the trip to the coast we invite you to come to Breakers and get your ocean fix. Whether it is lunch, dinner, a happy hour drink, or just to visit - feel free to come by, kick back, and relax - you're always welcome at Breakers,” the website reads.
Owner Rudolph Casanova said he appreciates the support of the Tyler community throughout the years and hopes customers will stop in over the next few weeks.
“I appreciate the Tyler community having supported Breakers for 14 years,” he said. “We reluctantly have to close the doors but hope the community will come see us until the end of the month.”
Breakers is located at 5106 Old Bullard Road.
For more information, visit the Breakers Facebook page.