Bluebird Farmstand, an eclectic business offering a wide variety of local products, is now under new ownership.
Owner Lacy McHenry reopened the business, which originally opened in 2021, on March 1.
“I've always had a passion for farming and healthy living and I thought it would be a great opportunity to provide an outlet for people to get organic locally grown grocery items and health and beauty items also,” she said.
There is no shortage of options at Bluebird Farmstand and all products are made locally in East Texas.
The store offers local produce, 1836 organic milk, lemonade, orange juice, coffee and creamer, jarred items such as salsa, pickles and preserves, local honey, desserts, locally raised meat, and handmade and crafted items from several local small businesses such as handmade cutting boards with wood imported from Africa, and loose leaf teas.
Bluebird Farmstand also offers holistic products like Elderberry syrup and colloidal silver, fresh cut flowers, potpourri, tallow skincare items, tinctures and oil rollers, hand poured candles, jewelry, plants and garden décor.
McHenry said the business has a little bit of everything and focuses on providing a storefront where other local small business can sell their products.
“My goal with the stand is to offer a storefront for small businesses and local farmers to be able to display and sell their goods and get their name out there so they can be successful and prosper,” she said. “I think it's important for families like mine to have an opportunity to help supply citizens with good quality items and foods. There are a lot of talented individuals in East Texas with plenty to offer and we want to do our part to encourage and support that.”
McHenry said the business is a treasure trove of unique and amazing items all made or grown right here in Texas.
“We also are more than a farm stand. We have a general store side and a grocery side so our customers can shop for household items as well as food; which also opens up the avenue for a larger variety of family owned businesses we can support,” she said.
“We want people to know that this store supports not one but several families and farms. Our store is filled with things made with blood, sweat, tears, and most importantly love by talented individuals that dwell within our cities,” McHenry said. “These people truly enjoy and take pride in what they do and it's shown through quality. The smile on their face when I tell them people love their business really makes this journey worth it.”
McHenry said the business has big plans for the future and is currently planning a monthly outdoor market event and holiday markets for fall and Christmas.
Current vendors who offer products at Bluebird Farmstand include Taste & See farms, 5s Funny Farm, Flourished Grace, State 28 Farms, Floral Australis, Pineywood Botanicals, Sweetgum Farms, Dolly Farms, Makery Market, Little Bean Naturals, Amelia's Art and Gifts, Tori Clay Co., 1836 Farms, Luminous, Wild Bear Creek, Honeydo Farms, Bobbie Carpenter, Te Amo Tea Co.,, and more.
Bluebird Farmstand is located at 11968 State Highway 64, one mile off Loop 323. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Bluebird Farmstand Facebook page.