In mid-August, Wings Inc. opened its doors with two goal in mind: to provide the best wings in town and give back to the East Texas community.
Wings Inc. Owner Courtney Esteen also owns another food establishment in Tyler, Flavors Daiquiri Shop. With his partner, Operations Manager Ashford Norwood, they decided it was time to offer a different food business in town.
Esteen has given back to the community with Flavors Daiquiri Café in Tyler by offering free family movie nights and holding a backpack drive for children of lower-income families where free school supplies and haircuts were given.
Esteen finds a passion for helping others which is why he plans on also giving back with Wings Inc.
Norwood said the biggest concept of opening the chicken wing establishment was to reach a larger amount of the community.
“We wanted to be more involved in the community and we really believe this is what’s going to help us get involved in the schools, sports organizations and nonprofits. Getting involved is one of the biggest things for this concept,” Norwood said.
Wings Inc. offers a variety of food items and flavors.
“All our flavors are homemade, we have our standard 16 flavors but we’re hoping to get to 25 flavors. Our fries, celery and carrots are hand-cut and our ranch dressings are homemade. We want everything to be made by scratch, it just gives a better flavor,” Norwood said.
Flavors of wings include original house, sweet heat, garlic parmesan, Cajun (dry or wet), Mardi Gras, Caribbean jerk, lemon pepper, hot as hell, honey mustard, barbecue, buffalo, ranch, spicy lemon pepper, Louisiana rub, spicy barbecue and spicy garlic.
“Mardi gras flavor is kind of a party in your mouth, it's not so spicy but you get all the flavors of spice we put in there,” Norwood said. “Although we have traditional flavors, we’re trying to take the next step above and switch things up with new flavors."
Menu items also include chicken strips, specialty fresh-cut fries and freshly made wedge salads.
Norwood said the business is open to hiring the younger generation and assist them in making the first step in looking for their first job.
“This is also an aspect where we want high school students to come and have their first step in the workforce. Whatever field they want to get in, we want to help them prepare them with their work ethic, responsibility and motivate them to push them to do better on whatever they want to do,” he said. “This is why we really want to get involved in the schools.”
Even though the business has been open since Aug. 14, Norwood emphasized the gratitude he has for the Tyler community and the love people have shown so far.
“The people have reacted very good to us. There has been a lot of love and we’ve had people come three days in a row. The people here are awesome and we have been listening to other possible locations people want,” Norwood said.
Customers can call 903-561-9934 or go to wings-inc.com to place an order. Wings Inc. is also available on DoorDash.
Wings Inc. is located at 16669 Farm-to-Market Road 2493 in Tyler. The business is open from Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to midnight.