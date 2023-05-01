Billy Bob’s Grill announced Monday morning via Facebook it has temporarily closed its doors.
The Facebook post read:
“Hello everyone. Sorry for the lack of posts. But we have some news. We will be closing the trailer for a while to focus on some other things. I’m sorry for the inconvenience and will keep everyone up to date on what is going on. Again thank you for all your support.
Billy and Jessica”
Owner Billy White said the decision was made to go back into the law enforcement field for Palestine Police Department due to a shaky economy.
“I was a cop and now going back into it. With the way economy is, I have to have a backup,” he said.
White opened Billy Bob’s Grill with wife Jessica in 2017 and said he has loved every minute of it.
“I am thankful for all the people I’ve met and will meet,” he said. “I am grateful for their support and all the good times chatting with them.”
The food truck announced on March 1 it would be moving to the Boulders at Lake Tyler effective March 11 to serve its food there. Previously the food truck parked at various locations in Tyler, Whitehouse, Troup, Frankston and other areas of East Texas.
White said he is keeping an open mind about what the future holds for Billy Bob’s Grill.