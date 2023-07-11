This year, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out discounts for Prime Day (July 11-12). Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s, just to name a few, are also participating in this year’s sales. Unfortunately, more deals also mean more chances for scammers to take advantage of eager shoppers. BBB reminds consumers to be wary of phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites.
“Some of the major online retailers will be conducting deep discount sales," said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas. “This means a big payday for scam artists, so please make sure your personal information is protected, and be on the lookout for clickbait.”
Scams to look out for
Phishing scams that appear to come from a popular retailer. Phishing scams increase during busy shopping times, such as Prime Day or Black Friday. When you are making a lot of purchases, it’s easy to lose track of exactly what you bought and where you shopped. That makes you more likely to fall for a phishing scam posing as a big name store.
Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. One recent phishing con claims to be Amazon calling to fix an issue with your account. This a ruse meant to get your credit card information, account login details, or remote access to your computer.
Beware of false advertising and phony websites. When searching online or browsing social media, watch out for ads that point to scam websites. Con artists often create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. But when you look more closely at the URL, you’ll notice that the domain name is slightly different (i.e., Instead of Popularstore.com, the URL might be PopvlarStore.com or PopularStoreOnline.com).
Always make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers. Also, use common sense when evaluating deals. If a company claims to be selling the hottest item of the year at a super low price, it’s probably a con.
Tips to avoid online shopping scams this Prime Day:
Beware of fake lookalike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.
Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off of other websites, so don’t believe what you see.
Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “http.” It is NOT secure.
Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices. Here’s one example involving game consoles.
Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.
For More Information
Learn more about avoiding scam social media ads when shopping online. Read about scammers’ tracking code trick.
For more advice, read BBB’s tips on online shopping. If you’ve spotted an online scam, report it to BBB ScamTracker. Subscribe to BBB Scam Alerts for weekly updates about new scams.
BBB serving Central East Texas fosters a trustworthy marketplace by maintaining standards for truthful advertising and by investigating and exposing fraud against consumers and businesses. Please go to bbb.org or call 903-581-5704 24 hours a day for information on businesses throughout North America. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, go to BBB Scam Tracker.