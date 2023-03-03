The Better Business Bureau has released the nominees for the 2023 BB Awards for Excellence and also announced a new minority-owned business category.
President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas Mechele Agbayani Mills said the mission of the Awards Program is to promote both the importance of ethical business practices
“The mission of the Awards Program is to promote both the importance of ethical business practices and the willingness and efforts made by outstanding businesses to ensure our marketplace remains fair and honorable to everyone,” she said. “Today more than ever it’s necessary that we celebrate companies in our region who operate with integrity in all aspects of their operations and who are driving growth, innovation and prosperity in our community.”
Mills went on to say the new category will recongize diversity in the marketplace and significant contributions to the community.
“Minority-owned businesses are key players in our East Texas economy and have a tremendous impact in our community on many levels,” she said.
Thirty-three organizations were nominated for the 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence. The 2023 Nominees are:
Minority-Owned Business Category:
Boba-loompia!
Daniels Automotive
JGA Blanks, LLC
Peace Of Mind Overnight Home Childcare
Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance
Small Business Category:
Dream Maker Bath & Kitchen of Tyler
Time Machine Spas, LLC
Proforma Horizon Total Source
Digital Skyrocket
Imagination/RWB
Precision Homes Texas, LLC
Sidnetworks
Yosemite Roofing, LLC
Mid-Sized Business Category:
Cut Up Debt, LLC
Gecko Pest Control LLC
Spartan Exteriors
Steamatic of East Texas Inc
The Mortgage House
Tyler Pediatric Dentistry, PA.
Weed Man Lawn Care
Large Business Category:
East Texas Refrigeration Company, Inc.
Hibbs-Hallmark & Company
Trico Enterprises, Inc
Veteran-Owned Business Category:
Kelly’s Tattoos, LLC
Peter G. Milne, P.C.
Texas Crete Tyler LLC
Nonprofit Category:
East Texas Food Bank
For The Silent
United Way of Smith County
BBB will also present the BBB Spark Award. The Spark Award honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners who cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. Business owners under the age of 35 or who have businesses which are less than three years old are eligible. This year’s Spark Award nominees are:
Dickson Roofing
Knowles Roofing, LLC
Mosquito Hunters of Tyler-Palestine
M W Construction, LLC
Referred Roofing
The 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence, presented by Stonewater Roofing, will be televised on KLTV on May 7. BBB will present the Awards for Excellence to seven East Texas organizations that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community.
The 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence program can also be found on social media and on the BBB YouTube Channel.
The East Texas community is encouraged to vote for their favorite organizations by going to bbbawards.org. Polls will remain open until midnight on Mon., March 27.
This year’s major sponsors include Stonewater Roofing, U'nique Home Care LLC, Landmark Title Inc. Texas Bank and Trust, Income Solutions Wealth Management, Pets and friends LLC, Henry & Peters PC, Peace Of Mind Overnight Home Childcare.
Sponsorships are still available.
For more information, contact Ciarra Jennings at (903) 581-1403 or visit bbbawards.org.