The most recent rounds of thunderstorms, wind, and hail have many of us thinking about the condition of our roofs. Repairing or even replacing your roof can be one of the largest projects a homeowner will have to consider in the lifetime of a home, so it’s important to choose wisely.
“The roofing industry is competitive, and there are hundreds to choose from in East Texas alone," said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Central East Texas. “Make sure you choose one who has a history of doing good work and maintains good relationships with their customers.”
If you’re in the market for a new roof, Better Business Bureau has you covered and recommends the following:
Check your insurance coverage. If your project is for fixing the damage, check your homeowner’s insurance to see if your project is covered and how you should proceed if it is. (You also want to check your contractor’s insurance coverage for worker’s compensation, property damage, and personal liability.)
Make sure you understand the full scope of the project. What exactly is the roofer going to do? Will they be doing spot repairs or replacing the whole roof? Will they be removing the old roof or covering it with the new roof? Ensure you understand the solutions' pros and cons and that everything is detailed in your contract.
Ask about clean-up and waste removal. Confirm that your contractor will be responsible for taking away all old materials and cleaning up your site after their work is complete.
Consider your gutters and landscaping. A roofing job will require ladders that can cause damage when leaned against your gutters or stuck in your landscaping. How will your roofer protect against damage or fix things after the job?
Plan for bad weather. What happens if there is bad weather while your roof project is underway? Ask your roofer about what they will do to protect your home in the case of rain or snow.
Different contractors for different roofing systems. Roofing contractors may be certified to install specific types of roofs. You can check with the manufacturer to see if your contractor is certified for their system.
Clearly written proposals that are detailed and broken down into separate line items are a good sign that the contractor is thorough and has prepared an accurate estimate which should include the following:
- The type of roof covering, manufacturer, and color
- Materials to be included in the work, e.g., underlayment, ice dam protection membrane
- Scope of work to be done
- Removal or replacement of the existing roof
- Flashing work, e.g., existing flashings to be replaced or re-used, adding new flashing, flashing metal type
- Ventilation work, e.g., adding new vents
- Who is responsible for repairing/replacing exterior landscape or interior finishes damaged during the work? Ensure that it contains language addressing who is responsible for any damage that occurs due to the work.
- All items of concern and work to be done should be included in the contract.
- Installation method
- Approximate starting and completion dates
- Payment procedures
- Length of warranty and what is covered, e.g., workmanship, water leakage
- Who will haul away the old roofing materials and/or project waste (e.g., extra materials, packaging, etc.)? Is there an extra charge for this service?
Common roofing scams often occur after a storm when a roofer “just happens” to be on your street and notices damage to your roof. They also may claim to have extra shingles or roofing supplies from another job and can offer you a good deal. Learn more about these so-called "Storm Chasers" at BBB.org/Storm.
