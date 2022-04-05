Do you have some personal documents you need to get rid of?
A local organization is hosting an event where community members can shred any important paper documents -- for free.
Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas, in partnership with Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and Ark-La-Tex Shredding, will be hosting its annual “Secure Your ID” day on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. until noon at the BBB offices at 6115 New Copeland Road.
The services are provided free and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed as well as electronics such as old computers, hard drives and cell phones.
No boxes will be taken. Bring documents in a plastic bin, bag or a box you can keep.
In 2021, BBB hosted four similar events throughout East Texas, resulting in more than 70,000 pounds of documents destroyed.
In addition, BBB safely recycled more than 5,000 pounds of electronics.
"Through BBB events in 2021, we helped the East Texas community shred more than 30 tons of documents,” said Coleman Swierc, Communications Manager for BBB serving Central East Texas . “That saved approximately 120 short tons of wood, 642,000 gallons of water, and over 35,300 pounds of solid waste, not to mention the number of identities which were kept safer.”
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. Volunteers will be using recommended personal protective equipment.