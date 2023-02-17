High school students in East Texas could have the opportunity to earn some cash for creating an award-winning business-oriented video.
Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) annually sponsors a video contest open to students in grades 9 through 12 who reside within the 19 counties BBB serves. Cash prizes will be awarded to students and their schools for entries receiving first, second, and third place.
The creators of the three winning videos will be given up to $500, and up to $2,500 will be given to their corresponding high schools.
Winners will be determined by how well the entry adheres to BBB’s brand, expresses this year’s theme “The sign of a better business,” by using the BBB Standards for Trust as a guide.
BBB offers this scholarship annually to recognize high school students who "personify and communicate ethics in the real world, as demonstrated through community service, personal integrity and academic accomplishments."
The contest "engages students in teamwork, creativity, communication, and marketing skills, all while learning about the BBB’s resources that are available to protect their financial future. The great thing about this contest is that both the winning teams and the high schools of the winning teams win prizes," according to BBB.
More information may be found on the contest website at bbbawards.com.
The competition provides an opportunity for high school students to creatively learn the values of BBB – trust, honesty, reliability and integrity – and challenges them to discover how these values can be applied in their everyday lives.
Contestants will also gain valuable marketing experience because they are challenged to get the most votes by promoting their video on social media.
“Aside from the benefit to the students,” said Mechele Agbayani, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas, "this is also a wonderful opportunity for their schools.”
School across East Texas are eligible to register and submit entries. The community then votes for their favorite video by giving likes on the corresponding YouTube video.
The video submission deadline is March 9, and the winners will be announced during the televised 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence in May.
Eligible students must attend a registered high school within the 19 counties BBB serves. To register your school, go to bbbawards.org.
For more information, contact Kevin Berber at (903) 581-6148 or kberber@easttexas.bbb.org.
BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB Central East Texas was founded in 1985.