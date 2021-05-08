Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas presented six awards to companies and a nonprofit on May 2 for exemplifying ethical behavior and integrity toward employees, vendors, customers and community members.
The 2021 BBB Awards for Excellence was the first televised production of the ceremony. Kelly Community Federal Credit Union was this year’s presenting sponsor.
“The BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who go above and beyond for their employees, their clients, and their communities,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas, said. “They had to work even harder to do that in 2020, which makes this year’s awards program so special.”
A total of 25 organizations were nominated for the BBB Award of Excellence.
Bethesda Health Clinic won in the nonprofit category. The nominees also included The Arc of Smith County, Big Brothers Giving Back, Goodwill Industries of East Texas and Literacy Council of Tyler.
The Granite Girls, LLC won the small business category. The other nominees included Coy Dodd Air Conditioning, Inc., Cut Up Debt, LLC, Flamingo Bay Pools, LLC, Mutts N Shaved Butts Pet Grooming and The Pamela Walters Group.
Office Pride won in the mid-sized business category. The other nominees were Gecko Pest Control, LLC and Roof Care, Inc.
Tyler Junior College won the award for large business. The other nominees were Henry & Peters, P.C., Servpro of Tyler, StayKare Solutions and Wilhite Landscaping & Lawn Care, LTD.
Air Chandler Heating & Cooling, LLC won the veteran-owned business category. Curb Appeal Custom Interiors and The Plato Group were also nominated.
The BBB Spark Award went to Christ Centered Administrative Services Team. Coleman Roofing LLC and Dickson Roofing were also nominated.
The Spark Award honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners who cultivate character, culture and community. Business owners under the age of 35 or who have businesses that are fewer than three years old are eligible.
Sponsors included Kelly Community Federal Credit Union, Henry and Peters, Hunt Custom Homes, ServPro of Tyler, SRV Vivid, Austin Bank, Texas Bank & Trust, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Tyler Trophy, and the University of Texas at Tyler.