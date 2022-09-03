September is National Preparedness Month, a full month dedicated to encouraging the public to assess and prepare for local disaster risks and unplanned emergencies.
The 2021 National Household Survey (NHS) conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) found that a growing number of people invest in disaster preparation activities. Approximately 59 percent of adults have pursued at least one-fourth of FEMA’s basic preparedness actions, and 44 percent of adults have set aside funds in preparation for an emergency. Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges families to prepare for the unexpected and by implementing an emergency preparedness plan.
“Whether it’s a hurricane, winter storm, or other type of disaster or emergency situation,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB in Central East Texas. “A solid emergency plan can give you peace of mind and a greater sense of security.”
The following are FEMA’s 12 Ways to Prepare before a disaster occurs:
- Sign up for alerts and warnings
- Make a plan
- Save for a Rainy Day
- Practice Emergency Drills
- Test Family Communication Plan
- Safeguard Documents
- Plan with Neighbors
- Make your Home Safer
- Know Evacuation Routes
- Assemble or Update Supplies
- Get Involved in your Community
- Document and Insure Property
- Your emergency kit should include items such as:
- a gallon of water per person per day for three days,
- a three-day supply of nonperishable food for each family member,
- a flashlight with extra batteries,
- first-aid kit,
- a whistle to signal for help,
- dust masks,
- a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities,
- a power inverter or solar charger for your cell phone
In addition to having an emergency kit ready, discuss with family and friends how to contact one another, where to meet if you can’t go home and what to do in specific situations. Make sure all family members know where to meet and who to contact in case you get separated. A relative or friend in another area is an ideal emergency contact person. Consider downloading smartphone apps which provide emergency information. You might also consider enabling location sharing with family members and emergency contacts.
Families may also want to consider including such items as prescription medications, infant formula and diapers, pet food and cash. Remember to check your supplies every few months and replace expired items. It’s also a good idea for at least one family member to know how to perform first aid and CPR.
Better Business Bureau, with tips from FEMA (check out Ready.gov for more), offer you these tips on how to prepare for a disaster:
Catalogue your valuables. Take pictures of your valuables and place them in a safe. This can help the insurance company assess the dollar amount for your losses.
Protect important documents. Place copies of important family documents such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies and photos in a waterproof, portable container near your escape route.
Start with trust. Whether you’re shopping for insurance before a disaster strikes or looking for a company to clean damaged areas, remove debris and rebuild, review the company’s Business Profile at bbb.org.
Know where to turn. FEMA, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have many resources available to help families prepare for what to do before, during and after disasters happen.