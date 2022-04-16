The weather is warming in some parts of the country, inspiring people to clean up or clear out clutter. The one area many people overlook isn't the corner of a room or a forgotten closet; it's the digital device on which you're reading this article. We use our phones to shop, scroll through social media, bank, and work. The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds consumers that in addition to purging the physical clutter, remember to likewise clean out digital data clutter which lives on your electronic devices.
As many businesses and their employees are still working from home, the focus on cybersecurity and protecting sensitive information is critical. NCSA has advice on how to keep your private information safe.
Taking some simple, proactive steps will go a long way in safeguarding against any number of potentially disruptive issues which can cause mayhem by compromising your data. Take the time to put into practice a few precautionary measures and you will have greater peace of mind…not only this spring, but all year round.
NCSA and the BBB are encouraging people to check their smartphones, laptops and tablets and take a few minutes to review these tips. (en Espanol).
Lock down your login: Security is critical to protecting accounts being used for work and for home. Ensure passphrases for each account are lengthy, unique, and safely stored. Enable 2-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it.
Update your system and software: Avoid procrastination! Having the most current software, web browsers, and operating systems are some of the easiest and fastest ways to protect your most sensitive assets.
Back it up: Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies – or backups – of your most important files. Use the 3-2-1 rule to help guide you: 3 backup copies, 2 different media types, and 1 offline in a separate location.
Clean up your online presence: When was the last time you used all of the apps on your phone or tablet? Do you know what the settings are on all of the social media accounts that check in with friends and family? Check up on all your accounts. Then, control your role by making sure you know who has administrative access to your accounts. Keep all of your passwords private.
Be careful what you share: Quizzes on social media are fun, and keeping in touch is a necessity these days. However, questions on social media might give away too much information about you, your location or your family.
In addition to following the above-listed tips, small business owners should take time in establishing, updating and communicating policies and procedures around topics like record retention. It is also imperative that a cybersecurity strategy is in place and used by all employees. BBB has tips on BBB.org/bizhq on how to avoid online scams when working from home.
BBB Secure Your ID Day
Protecting your identity is largely in your own hands. BBB provides the following guidelines to help safely dispose of electronically stored data. Be sure to prep your data in advance of participating in BBB’s Secure Your ID Day , held in Tyler on Saturday, April 23 at BBB offices.
Know which devices to digitally “shred”: Computers and mobile phones aren’t the only devices that capture and store sensitive, personal data. External hard drives and USBs, tape drives, embedded flash memory, wearables, networking equipment and office tools like copiers, printers and fax machines all contain valuable personal information and stored images.
Clear out stockpiles: If you have a stash of old hard drives or other devices – even if they’re in a locked storage area – information still exists and could be stolen. Don’t wait: wipe and/or destroy unneeded hard drives as soon as possible.
Empty your trash or recycle bin on all devices, and be certain to wipe and overwrite: Simply deleting and emptying the trash isn’t enough to completely get rid of a file. You must permanently delete old files. Use a program which deletes the data, “wipes” it from your device and then overwrites it by putting random data in place of your information which then cannot be retrieved.
Decide what to do with the device: Once the device is clean, you can sell it, trade it in, give it away, recycle it or have it destroyed. Keep in mind that even failed drives contain data, so they must be destroyed. Device shredding can often be the most time- and cost-effective option for disposing of a large number of drives.