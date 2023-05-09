2023-bbb-awards.jpeg

Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) presented the televised production of the 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence this week, presented by Stonewater Roofing, Unique Home Care, Landmark Title, Texas Bank and Trust, Income Solutions Wealth Management, Pets and Friends, LLC and Henry and Peters, CPA.

BBB presented the BBB Awards for Excellence to six companies and one nonprofit organization who display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community.

President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas Mechele Agbayani said the BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who support the BBB core values.

“The Better Business Bureau has been helping to create healthy communities for over 100 years. We do this by contributing to a robust and healthy marketplace by supporting trustworthy organizations and ethical businesses practices and by directing consumers to companies whose goal it is to do the right thing,” Agbayani said. “The BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who also support BBB core values, and who go above and beyond for their employees, their clients, and their communities.”

Thirty-one organizations were nominated for the 2023 BBB Award of Excellence.

The nominees for the Small Business Category were:

Digital Skyrocket

Dream Maker Bath and Kitchen

Imagination/RWB

Precision Homes

Proforma Horizon Total Source

SidNetworks

Time Machine Spas

Yosemite Roofing

The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Small Business Category is SidNetworks

The nominees for the Mid-Sized Business Category were:

Cut up Debt, LLC

Gecko Pest Control, LLC

The Mortgage House,

Spartan Exteriors, LLC

Steamatic of East Texas, Inc.

Tyler Pediatric Dentistry

The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Mid-Size Business Category is Cut Up Debt, LLC.

The nominees for the Large Business Category were:

East Texas Refrigeration Company,

Hibbs Hallmark & Company,

TRICO Enterprises

The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Large Business Category is East Texas Refrigeration Company

The nominees for the Veteran-Owned Business Category were:

Kelly’s Tattoos, LLC

Peter G. Milne, P.C.

Texas Crete

The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Veteran-Owned Business Category is Kelly’s Tattoos, LLC.

The nominees for the Minority-Owned Business Category were:

The Hispanic Business Alliance

Peace of Mind Overnight Home Childcare

JGA Blanks, LLC

Daniels Automotive

Bobaloompia

The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Minority-Owned Business Category is Bobaloompia.

BBB also presented the BBB Spark Award. The Spark Award honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners who cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. Business owners under the age of 35 or who have businesses which are fewer than three years old are eligible.

This year’s Spark Award nominees were:

Dickson Roofing

Knowles Roofing

Mosquito Hunters

M-W Construction

Referred Roofing

The recipient for the BBB Spark Award is Mosquito Hunters

The nominees for the Nonprofit Category were:

East Texas Food Bank

For the Silent

United Way of Smith County

The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Nonprofit Category is East Texas Food Bank

The program aired on Sunday on KLTV and can be found on the BBB YouTube Channel.

