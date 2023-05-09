Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) presented the televised production of the 2023 BBB Awards for Excellence this week. It was presented by Stonewater Roofing, Unique Home Care, Landmark Title, Texas Bank and Trust, Income Solutions Wealth Management, Pets and Friends, LLC and Henry and Peters, CPA.
BBB presented the BBB Awards for Excellence to six companies and one nonprofit organization who display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community.
President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas Mechele Agbayani said the BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who support the BBB core values.
“The Better Business Bureau has been helping to create healthy communities for over 100 years. We do this by contributing to a robust and healthy marketplace by supporting trustworthy organizations and ethical businesses practices and by directing consumers to companies whose goal it is to do the right thing,” Agbayani said. “The BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who also support BBB core values, and who go above and beyond for their employees, their clients, and their communities.”
Thirty-one organizations were nominated for the 2023 BBB Award of Excellence.
The nominees for the Small Business Category were:
Digital Skyrocket
Dream Maker Bath and Kitchen
Imagination/RWB
Precision Homes
Proforma Horizon Total Source
SidNetworks
Time Machine Spas
Yosemite Roofing
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Small Business Category is SidNetworks
The nominees for the Mid-Sized Business Category were:
Cut up Debt, LLC
Gecko Pest Control, LLC
The Mortgage House,
Spartan Exteriors, LLC
Steamatic of East Texas, Inc.
Tyler Pediatric Dentistry
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Mid-Size Business Category is Cut Up Debt, LLC.
The nominees for the Large Business Category were:
East Texas Refrigeration Company,
Hibbs Hallmark & Company,
TRICO Enterprises
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Large Business Category is East Texas Refrigeration Company
The nominees for the Veteran-Owned Business Category were:
Kelly’s Tattoos, LLC
Peter G. Milne, P.C.
Texas Crete
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Veteran-Owned Business Category is Kelly’s Tattoos, LLC.
The nominees for the Minority-Owned Business Category were:
The Hispanic Business Alliance
Peace of Mind Overnight Home Childcare
JGA Blanks, LLC
Daniels Automotive
Bobaloompia
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Minority-Owned Business Category is Bobaloompia.
BBB also presented the BBB Spark Award. The Spark Award honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners who cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. Business owners under the age of 35 or who have businesses which are fewer than three years old are eligible.
This year’s Spark Award nominees were:
Dickson Roofing
Knowles Roofing
Mosquito Hunters
M-W Construction
Referred Roofing
The recipient for the BBB Spark Award is Mosquito Hunters
The nominees for the Nonprofit Category were:
East Texas Food Bank
For the Silent
United Way of Smith County
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Nonprofit Category is East Texas Food Bank
The program aired on Sunday on KLTV and can be found on the BBB YouTube Channel.
