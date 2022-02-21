Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) presented the first televised production of the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence on Sunday.
The BBB Awards for Excellence were presented to five companies and one nonprofit organization which display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers and within their community.
“The BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who go above and beyond for their employees, their clients, and their communities,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “As organizations continue to face challenges prolonged by the pandemic, they had to work even harder to be role models in the marketplace in 2021.”
The 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence program can be found on social media and on the BBB YouTube Channel. Thirty-one organizations were nominated for the 2022 BBB Award of Excellence.
Nominees in the Nonprofit Category:
- Next Step Community Solutions
- ARC of Smith County
- P.A.T.H. People Attempting to Help Christian Womens’ Job Corp
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Nonprofit Category is P.A.T.H.
The nominees for the Small Business Category were:
- Moon Fencing
- Core Insights, LLC
- Texas Medicare supplement Specialist
- Rutledge Remodel & Construction, LLC
- The Holloway Partnership
- Humes Inspection & Foundation Company
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Small Business Category is Moon Fencing
The nominees for the Mid-Sized Business Category were:
- Gecko Pest Control, LLC
- Innovative Pest Control
- Y’alls BBBQ & produce, LLC
- Danny Langford Roofing
- Walker Heating & Cooling
- La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery
- Lexcom Systems Group
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Mid-Size Business Category is Innovative Pest Control.
The nominees for the Large Business Category were:
- Gollob Morgan Peddy & Co, PC Henry & Peters, P.C.
- Burns Commercial Properties
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Large Business Category is Henry & Peters, PC.
The nominees for the Veteran-Owned Business Category were:
- Bailey Electric Co, Inc.
- Pro Clean Restoration
- Peter G. Milne, P.C.
- Tyler Roofing Company
The recipient for the BBB Award for Excellence in the Veteran-Owned Business Category is Tyler Roofing Company.
BBB also presented the BBB Spark Award, which honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners who cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. Business owners under the age of 35 or who have businesses which are fewer than three years old were eligible.
This year’s Spark Award nominees were:
- The Mortgage House East Texas Elite Exteriors, LLC
- Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants
- Dickson Roofing
- B-Squared Designs
- Cottrell Floors & More
- iConnect Business Network, LLC
The recipient for the BBB Spark Award is The Mortgage House.
This year’s sponsors included A&D Dynamics, Genecov Development, Unique Home Care, Corporate Green, Henry & Peters, PC, ServPro of Tyler, Tyler Junior College and, and Texas Bank and Trust.