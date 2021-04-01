Jeff Austin III recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employees Wendee Bailey, Katie Branton, Cindy Cook, Luti Ortega and Jarrod Wallum.
“Each of these employees is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have them as members of the Austin Bank team.”
Wendee Bailey, retail office manager of the Tyler West Loop location, has been elected assistant vice president. Bailey joined the Austin Bank team in 2010 as the retail office manager in Van, moved to work as the teller operations supervisor in the Tyler Med Center office in 2016 and managed operations in the Noonday office in 2018 before moving to her current role at Tyler West Loop in October 2018. Bailey and her husband, Donald, live in Ben Wheeler. They have three children and one grandson.
Katie Branton, in-house mortgage department supervisor, has been promoted to vice president. Branton has worked in several areas of the bank in her 13 year tenure. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Western Governor's University. Branton and her husband, Adam, reside in Troup with their son, Paxton.
Cindy Cook has been promoted to assistant retail market manager for the Smith County Region. Joined the Austin Bank team in 2005 as retail office manager in Whitehouse, and was promoted to vice president in 2009. Cook and her husband, Allen, live in Whitehouse. They have three children and six grandchildren.
Luti Ortega has been promoted to banking officer. Ortega, relationship manager, moved to the Tyler Med Center location in 2016 after beginning her career at the bank's South Jacksonville office in 2001. A graduate of Rusk High School and a member of the Bank's Hispanic Task Force, Ortega was recognized in 2013 as Star of the Month by her peers. She and her husband, Fernando, reside in Jacksonville with their children Crystal, Luis, Joel and Edgar. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rusk.
Jarrod Wallum was promoted to assistant vice president. Bringing nine years of experience in the finance world, Wallum joined Austin Bank in May 2018 as a banking officer and location president in the Troup office. Wallum is an Honors graduate of Troup High School and Tyler Junior College where he earned his Associates degree. He and wife, Catherine, have two children, Bryce and Macy.
