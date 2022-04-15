A new electronics repair shop has opened in Tyler.
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, at 6721 S. Broadway, Suite 100, offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.
While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company’s repair team has fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap. Many basic repairs can be completed in two hours or less, the company said.
The store is owned by Matt Troyer, who also owns a location in Castle Rock, Colorado.
“Offering top-notch service is our No. 1 priority while keeping the community connected,” Troyer said. “We are committed to ensuring locals have a go-to spot for tech repair that’s not only affordable but also convenient. I knew immediately that this industry was only becoming more and more lucrative, which is why I’m excited to bring this service to the Tyler community.”
The store’s repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.
Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service.
The store also offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a one-year limited warranty on all repairs. It also offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor’s regularly published price for the same repair.
The new store brings the company’s retail footprint to more than 700 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.
“We are excited to serve people in Tyler with fast and affordable tech repair,” said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. “We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location.”