Many local restaurant owners have been forced to make changes to combat soaring inflation. The continuous rise presents them with a difficult dilemma — raise their menu prices and risk losing customers, or keep their menu prices the same and lose money.
Inflation is affecting consumers and business owners nationwide. From record-breaking gas prices to higher grocery bills, every American is paying more for daily necessities. According to the Associated Press, the U.S. government on Friday is releasing its May consumer price index, which is expected to show inflation of 8.2%. That would be close to a 40-year high set earlier this year.
For one East Texas business, owners said they are worried they'll soon be hit with the hard reality of feeding their customers or feeding themselves.
Janelle Share and her husband Jim own The Bus Stop Drive Thru in Chandler and are making decisions daily about how to keep their business afloat.
From eliminating menu items to reduce waste to replacing regular ingredients with more affordable alternatives, Share said the restaurant has managed to find ways to offset costs and not increase its prices just yet.
But it's everyday battle The Bus Stop and many others are facing.
“We as restaurant owners are not raising our prices to get rich, but to try and stay open,” Share said. “We’re just trying to survive in this difficult time that is killing small America.”
Taqueria El Lugar on the Square, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Tyler, made the decision at the start of the year to increase its menu prices. Due to the prices of basic ingredients, vegetables, meat and plasticware, owners said it was a necessary move to respond to the inflation of supplies needed to operate properly.
Since the change was made on Jan. 3, every meal and drink on the restaurant's menu has increased by about a dollar.
“Since we raised the prices at the start of the year, revenues have definitely decreased but we have been able to maintain,” El Lugar’s Manager Alma Salazar said.
The Bus Stop Drive Thru opened about a year ago with the intention of serving only breakfast. Share said that ended up not being enough to support their family, so she and her husband decided to create a lunch menu to bring in enough income.
Now, the couple is forced to consider cutting out its breakfast menu altogether due to the continuous increase in prices of essential breakfast materials.
For example, Share said sausage patties that started at $6 a box, increased to $8 and are now $13 a box. She was able to find fresh sausage links for a lower price and cut their cost by 25%. It's a solution for now, but how long it will be sustainable remains a concern.
With prices steadily rising, Share said the couple may soon be faced with a difficult decision about the future of their restaurant.
“If inflation continues the way that it has been or if there is no relief, we will be forced to close the restaurant at the end of summer,” Share said.
Closing the restaurant would be very difficult for the couple to economically maintain themselves, Share said.
“My husband is a veteran so he has a pension that pays our bills at home, but if we had to rely on this business solely, we would not be able to be here,” she said. “We’re struggling to find a balance between feeding our community and feeding ourselves.”
Customer satisfaction remains a priority for both local restaurants.
At The Bus Stop, Share believes keeping their customers informed about what is happening is the ideal way to send a message urging the community for support. She said restaurant owners aren't the only ones struggling with rising costs; residents are in the same boat. To her, it's vital to consider their customers' budgets as well as their own. She said it will remain a priority to seek better, cheaper options while still offering the quality their customers deserve.
In Taqueria El Lugar's case, customers have been understanding of the move to up their menu prices. But Salazar believes the restaurant's management has also played a crucial role in keeping their customers happy.
“Amid this situation, we have been trying to be as kind as possible with the customers,” she said. “I think that coming up with the idea of creating special lunch menus for each day of the week has managed to keep our customers satisfied because they can choose an option that fits their budget.”