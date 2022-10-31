Optimum, a local internet service provider, on Wednesday presented a check of $10,000 to the American Cancer Society in honor of those that have had breast cancer.
“Cancer affects everyone, and we wanted to show our support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating to the American Cancer Society," said Curt Allison of Optimum.
Melissa Ivey, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, Tyler thanked Optimum employees for their generous donation.
"Donations like yours help fund breast cancer research and vital patient services we offer to cancer patients and their caregivers," Ivey said.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S. other than skin cancer, but thanks to earlier detection, breakthrough research and improved treatment the breast cancer death rate among women has declined by 43 percent over the past three decades. The month of October is dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
This upcoming summer, the Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala benefitting the American Cancer Society will be held June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park. The evening will include Texas-style food and cocktails, live entertainment, gaming table fundraisers, a silent and live auction, and more.
The gala committee is currently accepting sponsorships. For additional information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 gala, visit www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org/our-sponsors, or contact Ivey at 903-570-8126 or melissa.ivey@cancer.org.