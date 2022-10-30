China Acupuncture Clinic Tyler has been helping East Texans find relief from pain and other ailments through acupuncture for more than three decades. The clinic, opened and run by Dr. DaoXing Zhang in 1986 and then later by son Dr. Randy Zhang, is now run by YuChun Wang, known to her patients as Erica.
Wang took over ownership last fall and now serves as the clinic’s sole healthcare provider as a Texas Board Certified Acupuncturist. Wang is the only such certified practitioner in the area.
Traditional acupuncture, a more than 2,000-year-old practice, follows the meridian with 12 major meridians running through body, from the head down to the feet and crosses the whole body. The reason acupuncture works is that practitioners treat the root of the body, improving blood circulation and the energy moving inside the body, according to Wang.
“Acupuncture can work on several things; we can not only help the acute and chronic conditions but also help with maintenance of the body for preventing care,” Wang said. “And this is the most natural way of helping people with their health issues, instead of prescribing more medications.”
Wang, who majored in Gerontology of Nursing at Taipei Medical University in Taiwan and went on to attend Texas Health and Science University in Austin, Texas for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, saw more than 350 patients as a student clinic. Following completion, Wang had to pass the medical board exam to become licensed as an Acupuncturist.
Wang said Western acupuncture, referred to as dry needling, is much different in its approach than Eastern acupuncture.
“Eastern acupuncture is different from western acupuncture, which is called dry needling. Eastern acupuncture follows the meridian theory which can target not only the muscle or tendons condition, but also help with varieties of internal conditions such as gynecology issues with infertility, dysmenorrheal, menopause, and hormone imbalance, respiratory issues with asthma, allergy, and sinus infection, digestion issues, and emotional disorder such as stress, depression, anxiety, and others,” she said.
Wang also utilizes an electrical machine to stimulate acupuncture points which helps send the signal to the deeper part of the area to improve blood circulation. Wang finishes treatments with acupressure and TuiNa to break up the adhesion and release some of the tightness and stiffness sensations around the body.
“Depending on the patient's condition, I can also prescribe Chinese herbs. For example, chronic fatigue or high stress, we do have some classic formulas that can help with these conditions,” Wang said.
Over the years, the clinic has seen more than 20,000 patients who have reported pain relief after therapy.
Longtime patient Jenny Cobb said she has been amazed with her treatments and how Wang has been able to help her.
“I came in with a chronic illness and each issue I had associated with that has been resolved 100 percent. Other lifetime issues have also been greatly improved with each progressive treatment,” Cobb said. “I’ve heard people refer to Erica as a miracle worker, and I know she has been for me.”
Wang said she hopes the clinic will continue to be a beacon of hope for those wanting an alternative to surgery and prescription medication.
“Our clinic has been providing high-quality acupuncture and oriental medicine for decades. We are a holistic acupuncture clinic aiming to improve the health and wellness of the Tyler and East Texas communities,” she said. “We specialize in pain management, including sports injuries, arthritis, sciatica, TMJ dysfunction, among others, as well as stress relief, insomnia, PMS, and fertility”
The clinic will work with select insurance companies including Blue/Cross Blue/Shield, United Health Care, and VA Community Care depending on the plan coverage.
Chinese Acupuncture Clinic Tyler is located at 5451 Troup Highway and can be reached at 903-533-8500. Hour of operation are Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wed. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic is closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily for the lunch hour.
Appointments can be scheduled online.
For more information, visit www.acupunctureclinictyler.com.