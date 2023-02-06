Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring.
The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
Rob Burch said the couple wanted to preserve the history of the downtown building on West Erwin Street that will soon be Odd Fellows.
“Neil and Stephanie Vasso own the building, which was utilized by the Odd Fellows, branch of the Masonic Lodge,” he said. “We wanted to give a shout out to the history of the building.”
Burch said the idea for the wine bar came after several customers of his other business Tyler Square Nutrition said the space would make a great and much needed wine venue.
“Many patrons of our Tyler Square Nutrition store which is in the same location, commented on how beautiful a build-out it was and that the square was sorely in need of a dedicated wine venue,” he said. “About the 10th time we heard that same sentiment, we decided to close the nutrition store and accommodate the wishes of the many people who had expressed the need for a place to drink some wine and relax.”
Burch said they jumped at the chance to snag the great location.
“Venues on the square are hard to come by, and a friend of ours, Don Hines with Scarborough Properties, contacted us and urged us to come see the Vassos' property which was available, but being renovated,” he said. “We looked at it, and jumped on it immediately.”
Burch said the wine bar will be all about atmosphere, a nice place for people to go after work, or after hours and decompress.
Odd Fellows Wine Bar will have live, acoustic music on weekends to enhance the ambiance of the venue, along with happy hour to be offered for a couple hours each day.
“The details of that are still being worked out,” Burch said. “This is still a work in progress, pertaining to the minutia, but we're very excited and feel confident that people will really like what we're going to offer.”
Burch said the couple, who have always owned businesses, are excited to step into a new niche.
“Tina and I have always had our own businesses, and enjoy service to others. With Odd Fellows, we're simply stepping into a niche that has gone unaddressed, and we think the timing is perfect, what with the renovation plans that the city of Tyler has for the downtown square area,” he said. “I've also made many solid connections around the square, with people who have been super supportive and encouraging of our plans.”
“Our brand new Facebook page has been established and will be the source for updates on the progress of the build out as it proceeds, Burch said. “We have the ‘Coming Soon’ sign up in the window along with a QR code that invites people to like us and check in for updates."
Odd Fellows opening date is tentatively set for late April, pending all permitting.
Odd Fellows Wine Bar is located at 220-A West Erwin downtown.
For more information, visit the Odd Fellows Wine Bar Facebook page.