7 Brew is now open in Tyler.
The drive-thru coffee shop, at 101 Cambridge Rd., welcomed customers for its official opening at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The new shop is across the street from Kohl’s and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on South Broadway Avenue.
Roadwork on Cambridge Road does not affect the entrance, as drivers can enter the coffee shop lot on Cambridge Road from either South Broadway Avenue or from Townhouse Drive.
According to the 7 Brew website, the company came from a desire to "change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone." The founders dreamed of serving premium coffee quickly and making friends at the same time.
The dream started in Rogers, Arkansas with seven original coffee flavors, the website reads.
The menu features "The Seven Originals," or the company's "OG favs." The following drinks come iced, hot or as a chiller: Blondie (caramel and vanilla breve); Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha); Smooth 7 (white chocolate and Irish cream breve); White Mac (white chocolate and macadamia nut breve); White Chocolate Mocha (white and milk chocolate mocha); German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha); and Triple 7 (a Smooth 7 with 6 espresso shots).
Some iced or hot classics include lattes, mochas, breves, caramel macchiato, house blend, chai tea, matcha or cocoa.
The drive-thru offers more than just coffee, as its menu includes the Seven Energy drink; real-fruit smoothies; iced or hot flavored teas; sodas with cream and whip; shakes; and kids drinks.
7 Brew also offers milk alternatives including oat, almond or coconut. There are 30 different syrups and a handful of sauces, including multiple sugar-free options, to add to any drink.
The franchise aims to "cultivate kindness" each day and leave its customers feeling positive every time they exit the drive-thru.
"7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere," the website explains. "It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry."
There are 23 coffee drive-thru stands across five states. Currently, Longview and Grand Prairie are the only other two Texas locations.
The Tyler location is open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.