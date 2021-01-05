The Tyler Trees Committee and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree planting event celebrating Arbor Day on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at Woldert Park, 501 W. 32nd St.
To reduce the exposure to COVID-19, a limited number of volunteer spots will be open to the public. Participants must pre-register online before the event. Registration will include a t-shirt. Volunteers will be asked to wear face masks throughout the event.
To register go to KeepTylerBeautiful.com or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at 903-531-1335.
— Staff Reports