Henry & Peters announces its summer interns
Henry & Peters recently announced the following 2022 summer interns: Sydney McConnell - University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Tyler; Paige Rebmann – UT Tyler, Tyler; Rebekah Howerton – UT Tyler, Tyler; and Michael Goller – Texas A&M, Frisco.
Henry & Peters is a full-service accounting firm in Tyler and Longview that provides accounting services.
Regions Bank announces staff changes, updates
Regions Bank announced Tyler Market Executive Tara Odell has been elevated to fulfill the additional role of portfolio management leader in the bank’s Commercial Credit Products division, Thursday.
In this role, Odell will lead a team of associates supporting credit needs for business clients across Texas and Louisiana.
Additionally, Tyler native Cameron Cooper is returning home and will succeed Odell as Regions’ East Texas Commercial Banking relationship manager. Cooper will support additional banking needs for business clients in Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Odell will remain based in Tyler and will continue serving as Regions’ local market executive, coordinating not only the delivery of a wide range of financial services, but also Regions’ community engagement throughout the area.
“Regions Bank is committed to helping our East Texas clients succeed and with Tara’s and Cameron’s deep local ties, our commitment is stronger now than ever before,” said Gerald Hayes, Portfolio Management group manager for Regions’ Commercial Banking division. “Truly, our commitment extends well beyond our customer base. Tara and Cameron share a passion for helping all of East Texas prosper, from our nonprofit community partners to neighbors across the area.”
Odell said while her new role will benefit customers across two states, Regions’ commitment to local service will not change.
“I am excited to move into a new role that will help companies leverage credit solutions to advance their business plans and grow even stronger,” Odell said. “I am equally excited to continue serving the Tyler community while working with Cameron Cooper as he builds deeper relationships with our local business clients.”
Cooper returns to Tyler after spending 14 years in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, where he held a number of banking roles serving national and international clients with up to $1 billion in revenue. His career also includes roles in branch management, treasury management, and as a relationship manager for business clients. Before recently rejoining Regions in March of 2020, Cooper served JP Morgan Chase from 2018 to 2020 and Regions for two years prior to that.
“As a second-generation Tylerite, my roots here are deep, and I’m incredibly honored to serve the community, businesses, and nonprofits that have made Tyler the beautiful and prosperous place it is today,” said Cooper. “Regions is a relationship bank, and it’s those relationships that help us carry out our mission to make life better for customers and communities. My goal is to introduce the Regions brand of superior service to more businesses in East Texas. As more businesses succeed, our hometown and its people succeed as well.”
Cooper earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. His community engagement includes serving as an East Texas Symphony Orchestra board member, participating in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training, supporting Junior Achievement of Dallas and by serving on the Dallas Arboretum’s Corporate Advisory Committee.
“Through the experience of Cameron, Tara, and all of our East Texas associates, Regions Bank has a winning team that takes a customized approach to meeting customers’ needs,” said Regions Commercial Banking Leader Mark Evans. “We are excited by what’s in store for our company and our clients in East Texas and beyond.”
Regions Financial Corporation, with $164 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.