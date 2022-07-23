Prothro, Wilhelmi and Company announces 2021-2022 TXCPA 'Rising Star' Award
Prothro, Wilhelmi and Company has announced that AJ Evans, CPA has been selected to receive the 2021-2022 Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants of East Texas “Rising Star” Award.
This distinguished award is given annually to the CPA members 40 and under who have demonstrated exemplary and innovative leadership skills and active involvement in the accounting profession and community. They represent the best of the CPA field, and TXCPA represents them as the elite business professionals they are.
Evans is a manager at Prothro, Wilhelmi and Company. His areas of practice include audits of financial statements for local governments, not-for-profit organizations and employee benefits. Additionally, he assists with internal audit and consulting engagements for several local financial institutions. His knowledge, expertise and management skills have developed strong client partnerships, motivated and empowered successful work teams, and increased firm-wide initiatives.
Henry & Peters announces promotions
Henry & Peters in Tyler recently announced the following promotions: Promoted to Supervisor: Jettie Currie; Promoted to Senior Associate: Abigail Sanders, Barbara Blair, Karen Osteen, Karleigh Foster, Katie Gilbert, Lincoln Fischer, Lindsi Webb, Melissa Garcia, Micah Darwin, Paige Pinkston and Taylar Rivers.
McCoy’s Building Supply in Tyler names new manager
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced the appointment of Holton Walker as store manager of its Tyler location at 1000 South SW Loop 323.
Walker’s move comes alongside Mike Miller’s retirement after 42 years at McCoy’s. Miller is the 12th most tenured employee at McCoy’s Building Supply companywide.
“I’m so excited for my family to be back home in East Texas and leading the talented team that Mike established,” Walker said. “We’re focused on growing and serving our customers in the best ways possible. It’s an honor to work in this industry, serving others on a daily basis and helping customers achieve their dreams whether they’re building a home or a business.”
Walker, a Sinton native, joined McCoy’s five years ago as part of the company’s Management Development Program. He served as assistant manager in Bryan and Tyler before his promotion to manager. Most recently, he served as store manager in Beeville.
“I am so proud of the tremendous legacy that Mike is leaving behind and I’m also so excited for Holton and his future in Tyler,” said Regional Manager Darien Swann. “I’m looking forward to the many contributions he’ll make to our store and our community.”
New doctor to join ENT Associates of East Texas
Dr. Tim Dale will be joining ENT Associates of East Texas on Aug. 1 at the Tyler and Athens locations.
Dale completed his residency in Otolaryngology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston where he received the Outstanding Achievement in Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology Resident Teaching Awards. Dale enjoys traveling and exploring the outdoors with his wife and three children, tennis, photography and playing the guitar.