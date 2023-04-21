Bullard will be well-represented at the UIL Class 4A State Tennis Tournament in San Antonio next week.
The girls doubles team of Hannah Lightner and Julia Lightner and girls singles player Maddie Majors have earned berths.
The sisters — sophomore Hannah and freshman Julia — captured the District 18-4A doubles championship on March 27 in Jacksonville.
That victory advanced the Lightners to the Class 4A Region III Tournament, which was held in Bryan on April 12.
The Bullard duo rolled to the regional championship, dropping just one game.
After a first-round bye, Lightner and Lightner scored a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Livingston team of Alexus Jusko and Alaya Jusko in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Lady Panthers defeated Makaila Monauni and Lillian Shasky of Lago Vista, 6-0, 6-0.
In the regional title match, the sisters defeated Tatum Salinas and Alyssa Van Zandt of Burnet 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Panthers played 12 matches in district and regionals, winning 72 out of 76 games.
At the state tournament, the Lightners will match up against the Canyon Randall team of Kaitlyn Craddock and Elizabeth Hollabaugh in the quarterfinal match at 10:30 a.m. April 25.
The 4A quarterfinals and semifinals matches are scheduled for Annemarie Tennis Center, 7001 Culebra Road, San Antonio 78238.
If the Lightners win in the quarterfinals they will play either Breanna Taylor-Taegan Michel of Lindale or Gwen Pierce-Sarah Cook of Wimberley in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. April 25.
The championship match is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 26 at Northside Tennis Center, 12045 Leslie Road, Helotes 78023.
In girls singles, Majors won the District 18-4A championship to advance to regionals.
Majors registered three wins to reach in the finals, scoring wins over Bella King of Hamshire-Fannett (6-1, 6-1), Callie Smith of Gatesville (6-2, 6-0) and Jalen Postell of Center (7-5, 6-2). In the regional championship, Rylee Michna of Taylor defeated Majors.
Majors then won the play back for state match with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over third-place finisher Madeline Inman of Lago Vista.
The Lady Panther is scheduled to play Wimberley's Ella Malone in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. April 25 at Annemarie Tennis Center.
The winner of the Majors-Malone match is scheduled to play either Ella Hester of Canyon Randall or Laney Sanders of Kaufman in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. April 25.
The championship match is slated for 8:30 a.m. April 26 at the Northside Tennis Center.
In boys doubles, the Jacksonville team of Ethan Kohler-Westyn Hassell (third) and the Bullard squad of Windom Hamilton-Matthew Looney (fourth) are alternates for state.
Kohler-Hassell placed third at regionals, winning 6-4, 6-0 over Hamilton-Looney. Kohler and Hassell were the District 18-4A championship with Hamilton and Looney finishing runner-up at district.
In mixed doubles, Jacksonville's Claudia Mireles and Emanuel Silva are fourth alternates. Mireles and Silva were the runners-up in District 18-4A.
Kilgore's Grayson Cavel is the fourth alternate in boys singles. Cavel was the District 17-4A champion.
---
East Texas State Tennis Qualifiers
Boys Singles
Class 2A — Josia Wolfrum, Garrison
Class 3A — Vincent Wong, Queen City
Class 4A — Emilion Rodriguez, Lindale
Boys Doubles
Class 2A — Kyle Wright-Luke Ratcliff, Harleton
Class 3A — Rhett Barley-Kade Barley, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
Class 4A — Soren Peterson-Hayden Harry, Lindale
Class 5A — Erick Van Zyl-Luke Archer, Longview
Girls Singles
Class 2A — Estefania Rivera, Garrison
Class 3A — Clare Wong, Queen City
Class 4A — Maddie Majors, Bullard; Bailee Lane, Lindale
Girls Doubles
Class 2A — Selena Kelley-Diana Kelley, Bogata Rivercrest
Class 3A — Brooklyn McPherson-Ella Tyner, Edgewood; Gracie Cates-Trinity Hale, Edgewood
Class 4A — Jyllian Phillips-Kristyn Dunn, Wills Point; Breanna Taylor-Taegan Michel, Lindale; Hannah Lightner-Julia Lightner, Bullard
Mixed Doubles
Class 3A — Raul Guillen-Mackenzie Goode, White Oak
Class 4A — Jack Humphrey-Rose Anderson, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; Rebecca Krenek-Jace Jones, Longview Spring Hill