Capt. Grady Grammer said the Bullard’s Fire Department swift water and flood rescue team was assembled to serve.
The team, which is composed of nine members, is ready to deploy for any emergency in Smith or Cherokee counties, according to Grammer. Five of the nine members are brand new, while the others have been in the team for around a year and a half.
According to Grammer, the team’s main objective is to be able to help anyone who might get caught in a creek or similar place they thought they could pass but were unable to. The motto is “turn around, don’t drown,” Grammer said.
The Lone Star State’s often unpredictable weather makes it important to have a swift-water and flood rescue team, Grammer said. It also is an opportunity to serve the city of Bullard along with all of Smith and neighboring Cherokee counties.
“People think sometimes their car is heavy enough to go through flooded areas, and then they get out and find out different,” Grammer said.
The team has been preparing to be deployed for high risk emergencies like hurricanes or any other time when torrential rains hit the areas the team serves. Last year, the team was deployed to help Panola County when it was hit by tornadoes. Grammer said team members went house to house checking on people.
Part of the training to become a member of the swift water and flood rescue team is passing a series of courses for accreditation. The team recently participated in a class at the Trinity River in Dallas.
The class was divided into two sections — one a lecture to learn about the water, gear and supplies, and then there was a part to test themselves in the water.
In the practical part, topics included hot to enter and exit the water, swimming with and against the current and floating on a person's back.
On day two, the team went through more advanced rollback throwing techniques, identifying victims and learning the commands from land and in the water.
Lastly, the class offered the opportunity for the swimmers to test themselves at night. Swimmers were provided with extra gear like chemical lights or lights mounted on their helmets.
“These type of emergencies don’t always happen when it’s the perfect time of the day,” Grammer said. “They happen at the most inopportune moment, and we have to be prepared.”
Grammer said part of the reason the team was sent to prepare at the Trinity River is because it replicates conditions of a real rescue.
“We’re not going to have clear river waters. It's gonna be brown, dirty and nasty,” Grammer said.
Kamryn Patty, firefighter for the Bullard Fire Department, said she joined the team as a firefighter and a swift-water and rescue swimmer to fulfill her childhood dream of working as a first responder. She said people always imagine first responders as rough and gruff, but it is not until when she joined them that she realized they have a different light.
“I like being able to help people in all different types of terrains,” Patty said. “Everything that I’ve wanted to do as a little girl I could do with the fire service.”
Patty, who joined the fire department in June, attended the recent training at Trinity River. She said she didn't realized how difficult swift-water rescue could be.
“The techniques you have to perform to survive in this water are mind blowing,” she said. “There’s just so many types of rescues you need to learn so you can exercise them well without putting everyone at risk.”
“At the Bullard Fire Department, we try our best to have us trained in every manner that we can,” said Sharon Amora-Grammer, firefighter for the department and Captain Grammer’s wife. “If we see there is an available class, we have the funds for it and people are available, we will go for it.”
Being a member of the Bullard Fire Department is wholly voluntary, according to Grammer. Those who serve also work other jobs . In order to attend this class, Amora-Grammer said four of the firefighters had to request a Friday off two months in advance.
Anyone interested in joining must be at least 18 years old and pass a series of preliminary exams before beginning a six-month probation period. For more information, contact Grammer at the Bullard Fire Department at (903) 894-7143.