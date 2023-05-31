Dylan Fox has been named the new head girls basketball coach for Bullard High School, Bullard ISD announced on Wednesday afternoon.
“My wife Danielle and I are very excited to join the Bullard ISD family and are looking forward to this year and the years to come,” Fox said. “Bullard has been on my short list of dream jobs since I got into coaching, and I am grateful for this opportunity. I am excited to teach the game of basketball to our student-athletes and build on the success the Lady Panther basketball program has already established.”
Fox most recently coached at Martinsville High School, where he was the head girls basketball coach and head softball coach.
Martinsville’s Lady Pirates went 14-15 this season, falling in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Before arriving at Martinsville, Fox coached girls basketball, baseball, softball and tennis at Woden.
“I want to see our players succeed on the court, in the classroom and even when they leave school,” Fox said. “Having a program full of student-athletes who are all on the same page and want to see each other succeed in all areas of life will bring them together and help us achieve our goals. I am walking into a program with a tradition of success, and I look forward to building upon that. I hope our players of all ages are ready to put in the hard work it takes to continue this tradition.”
Fox takes over for Kendell Redd, who was the head coach of the Lady Panthers the past two seasons following a long, successful stint by Barry Gill, who has guided Huckabay to the state tournament in two straight seasons since leaving Bullard.
Bullard went 15-16 this past season and missed the postseason. It was the first time the Lady Panthers didn’t make the playoffs since 2007, going to the regional tournament in 2010, 2016 and 2017 with a regional final appearance in 2010.